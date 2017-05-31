Milton: 2-Alarm Fire Tuesday Night

No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire in Milton last night.

Fire officials tell WATD News the fire was reported at 10:10 p.m. at 128 Sumner St.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Fire officials were unable to provide a damage estimate and haven’t released a cause of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

