Nautical News: For the week of May 21, 2017

FIRE DESTROYS 48 FOOT SPORTFISH BOAT AT GREEN HARBIR MARINA

This past Thursday night, a fire destroyed a 48-foot fiberglass boat docked at Green Harbor Marina in Marshfield. Firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to the dock and to other boats. Wayne Daly, the owner of the boat, said he was working on the boat earlier in the day, getting it ready for the summer. He had left well before the fire started. Sea Tow, Marshfield Harbormaster, and public safety officials from Duxbury, Kingston, Plymouth and Hingham. A boom was placed around the boat to prevent diesel fuel from spreading in the water, but it was believed that all the fuel on the boat was consumed in the fire.

COMMERCIAL FISHING BOATS TRY TO GET TRUMP’S ATTENTION

More than 25 commercial fishing boats gathered on the Thames River trying to get President Trump’s attention while he was at the Coast Guard Academy delivering his commencement speech. Some boats displayed signs with the slogan “make commercial fishing great again” demanding reform to the excessive fishing regulations. The boats came from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York.

FORMER CAPTAIN OF COSTA CONCODIA FINALLY GOES TRO JAIL

This past Friday, the former captain of the Costa Concordia cruise liner was sentenced to 16 years in prison by Italy’s highest court for his role in the 2012 shipwreck, which killed 32 people off the Tuscan holiday island of Giglio. Francesco Schettino was originally found guilty of manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning his passengers, but has been free awaiting his final appeal. Schettino, now 56, reported to a Rome prison to start his sentence as soon as he was told of the verdict.

COAST GUARD SUSPENDS SEARCH FOR PLANE IN BERMUDA TRIANGLE

The Coast Guard suspended its search for any survivors aboard a small plane that went missing in the Bermuda Triangle. On board were the pilot and a woman with her two sons who were three and four years old. Part of a seat was found in a debris field along with a sheen from fuel. The plane took off from Puerto Rica and was heading to Titusville, Florida. The Coast Guard spent more than 30 hours searching more than 8,200 square miles.

HELICOPTER CRASHES WHILE LANDING ON 200 FOOT YACHT

A helicopter, with three people on board, crashed and ended up in the water while landing on a 200 foot long yacht. One of the passengers in the helicopter was in critical condition while the other two were treated and released from the hospital. Nobody was hurt aboard the yacht which was built in the United States and sold in 2014 for 30 million dollars. The pilot said as he was hovering over the helipad on the yacht to land, the helicopter’s downdraft blew loose a canvas cover. The cover was sucked up and got entangled in the helicopter’s rotor, causing an immediate loss of control and a rapid descent to the water. A rescue boat arrived at the scene within minutes and the crew pulled the survivors from the wreckage. The accident would have been worse if the pilot had not deployed the helicopter’s emergency flotation system, which prevented it from sinking.

NOAA CORPS CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY

Tomorrow, May 22nd, NOAA Corps will celebrate its 100th anniversary. NOAA Corps is one of the seven uniformed services of the United States. The NOAA Corps traces its history back to 1807 and the founding of the Survey of the Coast by President Thomas Jefferson. It is the oldest scientific agency in the United States. In its earlier years it was called the Coast and Geodetic Survey. Its mission was to support the nation’s defense, promote the well-being of its citizens, and unlock nature’s secrets, charting the nation’s coastal waters to ensure that ships could move civilians, troops, and supplies, especially during war.

BOAT/US RELEASES TOP 10 BOAT NAMES FOR 2017

And last on today’s nautical news, the top ten boat names for 2017 as compiled by Boat/US from the requests of boat names to the Boat/US graphics service.

Serenity – The utter calm and quietude boating brings

Seas The Day – A nautical wordplay on the Latin saying “Carpe diem

Andiamo – “Let’s go!” in Italian and a perennial favorite boat name

Irish Wake

Freedom

Adagio – Italian for “at a slow tempo. Represents how boating reduces stress.

Ohana – From the Hawaiian culture, meaning “family.”

Oasis – Symbolizes boating’s ability to refresh and nourish our daily lives.

Happy Ours

Firefly – Making the list for the first time, it’s thought that the kids picked this one.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising