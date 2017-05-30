Nautical News: For the week of May 29, 2017

FIGAWI RACE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The 46th Annual Figawi Race happens this weekend with more than 200 sailboats and 3000 sailors participating. Entries range from families promoting the sport of sailing to competitive sailors hailing from all over the country and the Caribbean. The weekend began with a Kickoff Party at Hyannis Yacht Club on Friday, May 26th. Early yesterday morning, crews gathered and headed out Lewis Bay to the starting line off the Hyannis Port jetty. The finish line is the entrance to Nantucket Harbor and then they celebrated last night. Sponsors of the race include Mt. Gay Rum, Budweiser, Cisco Brewer of Nantucket, Coca Cola, Boisset Family Estates wine, Samuel Adams, and Jim Beam. Today is an off day with just races for the kids in Nantucket Harbor. Then tomorrow morning, Monday, the Figawi race resumes again back to Hyannis.

MARSHFIELD WATERWAYS MEETING JUNE 7TH

Marshfield Waterways Chairman Michael McNamara announced that the Marshfield Waterways Committee is hosting a public comment meeting on Wednesday June 7, 2017 at 7:00 pm in Room #3 at the Marshfield Town Hall. The purpose of the meeting is to hear from folks who use the town’s waterways, specifically the North and South Rivers and Green Harbor. If you are a boater, fisherman, shell fisherman or commercial fisherman, you should attend this meeting to express your comments, suggestions, criticisms about any issues that relate to these waterways. Again, the meeting is June 7th at 7:00 pm in Room #3 at the Marshfield Town Hall.

SEARCH SUSPENDED FOR MAN IN NAHANT BAY

The Coast Guard suspended their search for a missing Watertown man in Nahant Bay. Twenty- six year old Nolan Gargas was first reported missing by his family to the Watertown Police Department whose mother said her son loved to go to Nahant to take pictures of the sunrise. His mother also said her son was a graduate of Berklee School of Music and worked as a sound engineer. Police departments on the North Shore of Boston as well as Massachusetts State Police and Coast Guard were notified. Eventually, the missing man’s car was found at the East Point parking lot in Nahant. In a Facebook post shared by Watertown Police, Gargas is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and possibly wearing a T-shirt with brown pants and boots. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Nahant Police or Watertown Police if they know anything about this man’s disappearance.

CALLS FOR HELP HEARD ON MERRIMACK RIVER

Also this past week, people on land called the Coast Guard after hearing calls for help coming from the Merrimack River in the wee hours of the night. Salisbury Police officers also reported hearing the cries for help, possibly coming from the entrance to the Merrimack River in Newburyport. A 29-foot response boat crew from the Coast Guard Station Merrimack River and a Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Cape Cod were sent to the scene and along with local police searched the entire night. Finally, after finding no one in distress, the search was called off around 10 in the morning. The Coast Guard believes what sounded like calls for help was likely based on two kayakers yelling at one another. During the search, they were spotted about a quarter of mile a part and heard yelling at one another.

BODY FOUND IN TAUNTON RIVER

The body of a man, approximately 40 years old, was discovered by two people in a canoe paddling down the Taunton River. Taunton police said the body appeared to have been in the river for an extended period of time. The Taunton Police dive team was able to recover the body from the debris on the side of the river bank. The Taunton Police Detective Division along with the Massachusetts State Police are investigating the death. The body was taken by the medical examiner’s office. A few years ago, in 2013, four bodies were recovered from the Taunton River.

MOTHER OF UBER CEO KILLED IN BOATING ACCIDENT

The mother of the CEO of Uber died in a boat accident in California. Bonnie Kalanick, 71 years old, died after the boat she and her husband were riding hit a rock and sank. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man suffered moderate injuries. The couple was known as long time, experienced boaters. In a memo to the Uber staff, the chief human resources officer called the incident an “unthinkable tragedy.” She wrote that “everyone in the Uber family knows how incredibly close CEO Travis was to his parents.

BOAT OUT OF CONTROL WITH NO ONE ON BOARD

And last on today’s nautical news, the Coast Guard got an unusual call about a center console boat running at full throttle with no one on board off Ft. Myers Beach, Florida. It was soon learned that two people who were on it were thrown overboard. They were rescued and told the Coast Guard that their boat had full tank of gas. The Coast Guard tried for an hour to stop the boat by fouling its propeller with multiple lines, but that didn’t work. Eventually, they maneuvered their boat close enough to the out of control boat so that a crew mate was able to jump on board and shut it down. A Coast Guard officer said it was no big deal. Just all in a day’s work.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising