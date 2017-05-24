Norwell: ‘Poppy Seed-Sized’ Tick Season Coming Soon

With Memorial Day approaching, many people will be outside enjoying the warmer weather.

But a hidden danger lurks in the brush, as ticks have the potential to transmit serious diseases.

Dr. Stephen Rich, Professor of Microbiology and Director of the Zoology Lab at UMass-Amherst, says a smaller type of tick will be more prevalent in a week or two.

He said it’s the tail-end of adult tick season, and people will start to see more nymphs – ticks the size of poppy seeds.

“It will be only nymphs and the adults will go away until fall,” said Rich.

Rich was speaking on Tuesday at Norwell High School to discuss Lyme disease and other tick-borne pathogens.

For Norwell resident, Peter Hainer, getting Lyme disease in 2009 and dealing with four months of symptoms was bad enough.

Like the majority of people, Hainer lives in an area with a mix of forest, field, and grass – areas where ticks typically are.

He said he regularly checks for ticks, but a nymph last fall caused symptoms like “the worst kind of flu.”

“I was extremely sick for six weeks and had to take a medical leave, and was able with antibiotics to get over it,” said Hainer. “But I lost some hearing. I have a heart murmur now. The anaplasmosis and Borrelias attacked my brain sheath, my kidneys, and my liver. It took two courses of antibiotics before I was able to kind of crawl out from under that.”

Rich said the ideal method to prevent a tick bite is to wear appropriate clothing, spray acaricides, and to check for ticks regularly.

“The best thing is to have a buddy. If you have kids: check your kids, check your dogs,” said Rich. “If you don’t have someone that can help you check the parts of the body that you can’t see, then use a mirror in a brightly-lit [room].”

When searching, he said areas with elastic bands or the base of hair are common, but ticks could be in areas where they won’t get knocked off. He suggests to look for legs to differentiate from moles.

Rich said while not all ticks carry diseases, roughly 50% are infected this time of year. His lab offers testing for those who are unsure if they have been exposed to a disease. The website is tickreport.com/.

The talk on Tuesday was among many in Norwell by Hainer and others to raise awareness in town. Alison Demong on the Board of Selectmen has organized similar events.

“I want to support and thank Alison Demong for the work that she’s doing,” said Hainer. “This should be a county effort. There ought to be an entomologist in Plymouth County that can serve towns like Norwell and support people like Alison.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising