Pembroke: Former Celtics Player Speaks About His Opioid Addiction Journey

Pembroke Titans Against Drugs hosted a guest speaker, former Boston Celtic player Chris Herren, at the Pembroke Community Middle School. Herren battled a long and very public drug addiction before getting clean in 2008; now, he shares his experience and resources to those in need in the country’s growing opioid epidemic.

At 14, Herren started drinking. At 18, he was into cocaine, and faced a humiliating newspaper headline after failing a drug test while playing basketball for Boston College. After a friend introduced him to OxyContin in 1999, Herren says he would spend $25,000 a month on those pills, taking up to 1,600 mg per day.

From Oxycontin, Herren went on to heroin, overdosing 4 times before finally getting clean on August 1, 2008. Now, he’s putting all of his focus into traveling around the country, giving talks to kids at various schools about not only the dangers of drugs, but why people turn to them.

He even started a charity, called The Herren Project, after his children inspired him to help others:

Herren has advice for people who are experiencing a painful recovery from addiction:

Herren also says that the key to drug use prevention is parents asking their kids about any urges they might have to use any kind of substance:

As of this year, The Herren Project has led over 1,700 addicts of all ages to treatment and recovery facilities.

