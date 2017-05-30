Pembroke: Memorial Day Parade Held, Monument Unveiled

Hundreds gathered in Pembroke on Monday to view the Memorial Day Parade and the unveiling of a new monument.

WATD’s Amy Leonard has more in this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/vPembroke-Monument-Memorial.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising