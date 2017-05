Occasionally, selectmen in various local towns have young people visit at the beginning of their meeting.

They may lead the pledge of allegiance. They may present a school project.

This week in Plymouth, two boy scouts lasted the entire meeting and talked with selectmen afterward.

They talked with WATD’s Charles Mathewson, too:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/V-Plymouth-Mathewson-5-26.mp3

