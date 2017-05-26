Plymouth: New Town Hall Complex Nearing Completion

In Plymouth, restoration of the 1820 Courthouse is in high gear and is the focus of the Community Preservation Committee.

Bill Keohan, Chairs the CPC and says the historic furniture in the Court Room is one of their priorities.

“Our focus has been in the courtroom—to return that room to the 1881 condition that it was designed for. The chandeliers have been restored. They’re scheduled to go in June 3rd. The clock has been re-gold gilded and will be put on the wall around the same time,” said Keohan.

Keohan says one of the interesting things they’re working on is the rug in the courtroom.



“It is being manufactured by a company in England and they had an interesting dilemma where the wool that they were using showed that it wasn’t as strong as it could be,” said Keohan.

But, they got a shipment of wool that came from Portuguese sheep.

“And the rug will be woven with that yarn from Portugal,” said Keohan.

This is appropriate because years ago, many people from Portugal came to work at the Cordage rope works here and there is a large Portuguese community in town.

“One of the rooms in the 1820 Courthouse, I believe will be named Rope Walk in honor of the Cordage and the community that made the rope,” said Keohan.

The new town hall complex, which includes the 1820 Courthouse is to be completed by mid-July and the move-in date is early September.

Listen to this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/New-Town-Hall-Update-AIRS-5-26-17.mp3

