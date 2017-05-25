Plymouth: NRC Panel Opens Up Dialogue with the Public

A Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel met at Plymouth South High School to open up a dialogue between the public and representatives from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

A rough outline of a decommissioning schedule for Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station was presented at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Senior Government Affairs Manager at Entergy-Pilgrim, Joe Lynch, details some of the first steps to be taken in the decommissioning process.

“Given that we are two years from when we will be shutting down the plant, we will be forming a decommissioning planning organization that will be staffed with members of our current organization as well as industry experts. Over the next two years we will develop our plan, our cost estimate and the approach we will be taking to decommission the plant,” said Lynch.

Lynch also gives some information regarding a Pilgrim decommissioning website that is underway.

“We have our current website but we found that some of the other sites, including Vermont Yankee, had a separate decommissioning website. So that is probably the right thing to do and we will work with our communications people and when it is appropriate we’ll start posting the information that is specific to decommissioning,” said Lynch.

According to representatives at Entergy, Pilgrim is set to close no later than June 1, 2019.

Another Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel meeting will be scheduled for this summer.

