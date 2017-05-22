Plymouth: Pilgrim Reconnected to Grid

The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station has reconnected to the grid.

A spokesman from Entergy says the reconnection at 1:52 a.m. Monday after a final planned refueling and maintenance outage which began April 9.

Officials say this is the plant’s final outage before its shut down which will take place no later than June 1, 2019.

