Plymouth: Post Election Analysis

In Plymouth, what a difference a year — and increased voter turnout — made in the town election on Saturday. Last year, Shelagh Joyce, a Pinehills resident, won a seat on the Select Board even though her showing was very poor in all other precincts, except for the Pinehills. But it was different for this year’s candidate for Selectman from the Pinehills, Clark Corson….

Town Clerk Laurance Pizer says it’s interesting to compare 2016 and 2017 because of the general interest in turnout.

“The Pinehills’ precinct, that is to say Precinct 15, went from 37.6% in 2016 to 45.5% this year,” said Pizer.

However, there was a much bigger turnout in the other 14 precincts.

“The total changed from 14.2% overall to 19.6% overall,” said Pizer.

For Pinehills resident and candidate for Selectman Clark Corson, the big turnout for him in the Pinehills was not enough.

“The difference between Precinct 15, where Mr. Corson got, 1690 votes, and Precinct 14 where he got 91 and Precinct 13 where he got 57 votes — that wasn’t enough to sustain him townwide,” said Pizer.

The Planning Board race was similar to the Selectman’s race in that a Pinehills resident, Keven Joyce, ran against incumbent Malcolm MacGegor:

“Mr. Joyce won Precinct 15 by over a thousand votes and ended up losing the election by more than 1,200 votes. Mr. MacGregor won the rest of town by more than 2,000 votes,” said Pizer.

Listen to the story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Post-Election-Analysis-AIRS-5-23-17-mp3.mp3

Unofficial election results:

Summary for: All Contests, All Districts, All Counting Groups

Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)

Registered Voters: 7,939 of 40,615 (19.55%)

Ballots Cast: 7,939

SELECTMAN (Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%

Candidate Party Total

PAUL F. McALDUFF 1,423

CRAIG V. BRENNER 278

JOHN T. MAHONEY, JR. 3,826

MARC J. GARRETT 1,904

BETTY A. CAVACCO 3,775

CLARK T. CORSON 2,579

Total Votes 13,785

Total

Unresolved Write-In 47

PLYMOUTH SCHOOL COMMITTEE (Vote for 2)

Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%

Candidate Party Total

ROBERT P. MORGAN 4,783

MICHELLE L. BADGER 5,221

Total Votes 10,004

Total

Unresolved Write-In 112

PLANNING BOARD (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%

Candidate Party Total

MALCOLM A. MacGREGOR 4,163

KEVEN ROBERT JOYCE 2,977

Total Votes 7,140

Total

Unresolved Write-In 15

REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%

Candidate Party Total

STEPHEN MICHAEL PALMER 3,307

ANITA TEIXEIRA ROCHETEAU 2,529

Total Votes 5,836

Total

Unresolved Write-In 30

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 1 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 335 / 2,124 15.77%

Candidate Party Total

EVERETT J. MALAGUTI, III 216

KAREN M. EDWARDS 166

CHRISTINE K. PRATT 211

KEVIN F. LEARY 185

Total Votes 778

Total

Unresolved Write-In 9

TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 1 – 1 YEAR (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 335 / 2,124 15.77%

Candidate Party Total

DOUGLAS E. BARTLETT 256

Total Votes 256

Total

Unresolved Write-In 6

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 2 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 410 / 2,675 15.33%

Candidate Party Total

THOMAS A. PINTO 275

PETER J. F. CURLEY 275

JOHN B. MacKENZIE 281

Total Votes 831

Total

Unresolved Write-In 10

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 3 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 358 / 2,328 15.38%

Candidate Party Total

RICHARD ANTHONY BARBIERI 233

DALE M. WEBBER 207

ELIZABETH E. HENNESSY 243

PAUL GERARD HEANUE 134

Total Votes 817

Total

Unresolved Write-In 14

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 4 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 494 / 2,476 19.95%

Candidate Party Total

BARNABY BOSANQUET 126

CHARLES F. BENEVENTO 105

SAMUEL H. BUTTERFIELD 282

CLARE ANN MONTANARI 236

MATTHEW AARON TAVARES 260

DANA A. FLYNN 157

Total Votes 1,166

Total

Unresolved Write-In 1

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 5 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 550 / 2,767 19.88%

Candidate Party Total

EDWARD C. CONROY 356

PATRICIA F. McCARTHY 382

GIDEON LANDIS STRIAR 328

Total Votes 1,066

Total

Unresolved Write-In 35

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 6 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 632 / 2,775 22.77%

Candidate Party Total

PAUL H. FRANCIS 313

CHARLOTTE R. COLLINS 365

MEGAN R. COLLINS-DEMPSTER 346

CHERYL K. FISCHER 354

Total Votes 1,378

Total

Unresolved Write-In 16

TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 6 – 2 YEARS (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 632 / 2,775 22.77%

Candidate Party Total

COLLEEN ANN COUGHLIN 430

Total Votes 430

Total

Unresolved Write-In 26

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 7 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 460 / 2,668 17.24%

Candidate Party Total

KAREN BUECHS 278

ROBERT H. MATERNA 267

NATHAN R. SEGAL 282

JEANETTE KELLY 253

Total Votes 1,080

Total

Unresolved Write-In 15

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 8 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 385 / 2,865 13.44%

Candidate Party Total

MICHAEL BUSTER MAIN 169

DONALD ROBERT WILLIAMS 213

KATHRYN M. HOLMES 211

JEANNETTE E. McKAY 214

Total Votes 807

Total

Unresolved Write-In 17

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 9 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 223 / 2,339 9.53%

Candidate Party Total

RICHARD H. CICCHETTI 176

ANDREA J. NEDLEY 172

FRANCIS E. LYDON 177

Total Votes 525

Total

Unresolved Write-In 5

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 10 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 324 / 1,804 17.96%

Candidate Party Total

PETER L. NEVILLE 223

ALAN M. COSTELLO 236

ANITA TEIXEIRA ROCHETEAU 197

Total Votes 656

Total

Unresolved Write-In 15

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 11 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 436 / 2,911 14.98%

Candidate Party Total

JOHN EDWARD MASOTTA, JR. 293

BRENDA B. BRADLEY 287

KENNETH E. HOWE, JR. 288

Total Votes 868

Total

Unresolved Write-In 10

TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 11 – 1 YEAR (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 436 / 2,911 14.98%

Candidate Party Total

Total Votes 0

Total

Unresolved Write-In 61

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 12 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 467 / 2,737 17.06%

Candidate Party Total

GERALD R. FLAHERTY 223

CYNDI LEE BALONIS 287

DOROTHY B. PRICE 296

LAWRENCE H. DELAFIELD 238

Total Votes 1,044

Total

Unresolved Write-In 6

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 13 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 401 / 2,797 14.34%

Candidate Party Total

WYNN ABIGAIL GERHARD 208

ALBERT JOHN McCHESNEY, JR. 194

RUSSEL L. APPLEYARD 209

MARY ELLEN K. BURNS 219

Total Votes 830

Total

Unresolved Write-In 6

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 14 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 357 / 2,713 13.16%

Candidate Party Total

SHARL L. HELLER 209

ALEXANDER LEE BURNS, JR. 200

Total Votes 409

Total

Unresolved Write-In 116

TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 14 – 2 YEARS (Vote for 1)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 357 / 2,713 13.16%

Candidate Party Total

Total Votes 0

Total

Unresolved Write-In 84

TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 15 (Vote for 3)

Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)

Total

Times Cast 2,107 / 4,636 45.45%

Candidate Party Total

JOSEPH P. CURLEY 1,084

MARK N. LEPPO 912

JOHN C. DeCOSTE 877

GILBERT J. PAUL 497

ANATOL ZUKERMAN 705

Total Votes 4,075

Total

Unresolved Write-In 20

