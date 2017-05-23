Plymouth: Post Election Analysis

In Plymouth, what a difference a year — and increased voter turnout — made in the town election on Saturday. Last year, Shelagh Joyce, a Pinehills resident, won a seat on the Select Board even though her showing was very poor in all other precincts, except for the Pinehills. But it was different for this year’s candidate for Selectman from the Pinehills, Clark Corson….
Town Clerk Laurance Pizer says it’s interesting to compare 2016 and 2017 because of the general interest in turnout.
“The Pinehills’ precinct, that is to say Precinct 15, went from 37.6% in 2016 to 45.5% this year,” said Pizer.
However, there was a much bigger turnout in the other 14 precincts.
“The total changed from 14.2% overall to 19.6% overall,” said Pizer.
For Pinehills resident and candidate for Selectman Clark Corson, the big turnout for him in the Pinehills was not enough.
“The difference between Precinct 15, where Mr. Corson got, 1690 votes, and Precinct 14 where he got 91 and Precinct 13 where he got 57 votes — that wasn’t enough to sustain him townwide,” said Pizer.
The Planning Board race was similar to the Selectman’s race in that a Pinehills resident, Keven Joyce, ran against incumbent Malcolm MacGegor:
“Mr. Joyce won Precinct 15 by over a thousand votes and ended up losing the election by more than 1,200 votes. Mr. MacGregor won the rest of town by more than 2,000 votes,” said Pizer.
Listen to the story below:
Unofficial election results:
Summary for: All Contests, All Districts, All Counting Groups
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)
Registered Voters: 7,939 of 40,615 (19.55%)
Ballots Cast: 7,939
SELECTMAN (Vote for 2)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%
Candidate Party Total
PAUL F. McALDUFF 1,423
CRAIG V. BRENNER 278
JOHN T. MAHONEY, JR. 3,826
MARC J. GARRETT 1,904
BETTY A. CAVACCO 3,775
CLARK T. CORSON 2,579
Total Votes 13,785
Total
Unresolved Write-In 47
PLYMOUTH SCHOOL COMMITTEE (Vote for 2)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%
Candidate Party Total
ROBERT P. MORGAN 4,783
MICHELLE L. BADGER 5,221
Total Votes 10,004
Total
Unresolved Write-In 112
PLANNING BOARD (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%
Candidate Party Total
MALCOLM A. MacGREGOR 4,163
KEVEN ROBERT JOYCE 2,977
Total Votes 7,140
Total
Unresolved Write-In 15
REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 15 of 15 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 7,939 / 40,615 19.55%
Candidate Party Total
STEPHEN MICHAEL PALMER 3,307
ANITA TEIXEIRA ROCHETEAU 2,529
Total Votes 5,836
Total
Unresolved Write-In 30
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 1 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 335 / 2,124 15.77%
Candidate Party Total
EVERETT J. MALAGUTI, III 216
KAREN M. EDWARDS 166
CHRISTINE K. PRATT 211
KEVIN F. LEARY 185
Total Votes 778
Total
Unresolved Write-In 9
TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 1 – 1 YEAR (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 335 / 2,124 15.77%
Candidate Party Total
DOUGLAS E. BARTLETT 256
Total Votes 256
Total
Unresolved Write-In 6
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 2 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 410 / 2,675 15.33%
Candidate Party Total
THOMAS A. PINTO 275
PETER J. F. CURLEY 275
JOHN B. MacKENZIE 281
Total Votes 831
Total
Unresolved Write-In 10
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 3 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 358 / 2,328 15.38%
Candidate Party Total
RICHARD ANTHONY BARBIERI 233
DALE M. WEBBER 207
ELIZABETH E. HENNESSY 243
PAUL GERARD HEANUE 134
Total Votes 817
Total
Unresolved Write-In 14
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 4 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 494 / 2,476 19.95%
Candidate Party Total
BARNABY BOSANQUET 126
CHARLES F. BENEVENTO 105
SAMUEL H. BUTTERFIELD 282
CLARE ANN MONTANARI 236
MATTHEW AARON TAVARES 260
DANA A. FLYNN 157
Total Votes 1,166
Total
Unresolved Write-In 1
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 5 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 550 / 2,767 19.88%
Candidate Party Total
EDWARD C. CONROY 356
PATRICIA F. McCARTHY 382
GIDEON LANDIS STRIAR 328
Total Votes 1,066
Total
Unresolved Write-In 35
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 6 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 632 / 2,775 22.77%
Candidate Party Total
PAUL H. FRANCIS 313
CHARLOTTE R. COLLINS 365
MEGAN R. COLLINS-DEMPSTER 346
CHERYL K. FISCHER 354
Total Votes 1,378
Total
Unresolved Write-In 16
TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 6 – 2 YEARS (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 632 / 2,775 22.77%
Candidate Party Total
COLLEEN ANN COUGHLIN 430
Total Votes 430
Total
Unresolved Write-In 26
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 7 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 460 / 2,668 17.24%
Candidate Party Total
KAREN BUECHS 278
ROBERT H. MATERNA 267
NATHAN R. SEGAL 282
JEANETTE KELLY 253
Total Votes 1,080
Total
Unresolved Write-In 15
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 8 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 385 / 2,865 13.44%
Candidate Party Total
MICHAEL BUSTER MAIN 169
DONALD ROBERT WILLIAMS 213
KATHRYN M. HOLMES 211
JEANNETTE E. McKAY 214
Total Votes 807
Total
Unresolved Write-In 17
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 9 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 223 / 2,339 9.53%
Candidate Party Total
RICHARD H. CICCHETTI 176
ANDREA J. NEDLEY 172
FRANCIS E. LYDON 177
Total Votes 525
Total
Unresolved Write-In 5
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 10 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 324 / 1,804 17.96%
Candidate Party Total
PETER L. NEVILLE 223
ALAN M. COSTELLO 236
ANITA TEIXEIRA ROCHETEAU 197
Total Votes 656
Total
Unresolved Write-In 15
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 11 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 436 / 2,911 14.98%
Candidate Party Total
JOHN EDWARD MASOTTA, JR. 293
BRENDA B. BRADLEY 287
KENNETH E. HOWE, JR. 288
Total Votes 868
Total
Unresolved Write-In 10
TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 11 – 1 YEAR (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 436 / 2,911 14.98%
Candidate Party Total
Total Votes 0
Total
Unresolved Write-In 61
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 12 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 467 / 2,737 17.06%
Candidate Party Total
GERALD R. FLAHERTY 223
CYNDI LEE BALONIS 287
DOROTHY B. PRICE 296
LAWRENCE H. DELAFIELD 238
Total Votes 1,044
Total
Unresolved Write-In 6
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 13 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 401 / 2,797 14.34%
Candidate Party Total
WYNN ABIGAIL GERHARD 208
ALBERT JOHN McCHESNEY, JR. 194
RUSSEL L. APPLEYARD 209
MARY ELLEN K. BURNS 219
Total Votes 830
Total
Unresolved Write-In 6
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 14 – 3 YEARS (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 357 / 2,713 13.16%
Candidate Party Total
SHARL L. HELLER 209
ALEXANDER LEE BURNS, JR. 200
Total Votes 409
Total
Unresolved Write-In 116
TOWN MEETING MEMBER PRECINCT 14 – 2 YEARS (Vote for 1)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 357 / 2,713 13.16%
Candidate Party Total
Total Votes 0
Total
Unresolved Write-In 84
TOWN MEETING MEMBERS PRECINCT 15 (Vote for 3)
Precincts Reported: 1 of 1 (100.00%)
Total
Times Cast 2,107 / 4,636 45.45%
Candidate Party Total
JOSEPH P. CURLEY 1,084
MARK N. LEPPO 912
JOHN C. DeCOSTE 877
GILBERT J. PAUL 497
ANATOL ZUKERMAN 705
Total Votes 4,075
Total
Unresolved Write-In 20
