Plymouth: Pre-Trial Conference for Scituate Police Officer Arrested for OUI

Patrick Stewart of Scituate appeared this morning in Plymouth District Court. He’s the new Scituate police officer arrested for drunk driving the night of police academy graduation in Plymouth in April. According to court documents, returning home to Scituate from bars on the Plymouth waterfront, he struck a utility pole. He told Plymouth officers he was on the Plymouth/Kingston line, when he was in Cedarville headed toward Wareham. He told officers twice he had no medical problems and was not taking medications. He failed a field sobriety test and refused a breathalyzer. In a pre-trial conference today his attorney, Tracy Minor, told judge James Canavan she and the district attorney’s office needed time to produce medical records. Stewart will return to court July 14th.

