Plymouth: Selectman Tavares Responds to Letter Circulated Throughout The Pinehills

Some people in Plymouth’s Precinct 15, The Pinehills, feel ripped off by the other precincts, the people they call the townies. They have an insular village, the newest of the town’s seven villages, with its own roads, water and sewer, cable and internet.

Its residents send few children to the schools. Yet, they pay the same property taxes the townies do. They have no more influence on Town Meeting than the other precincts.

So, last year and this, they’ve made a focused effort to win seats on the board of selectmen. In what’s become an infamous letter circulated on The Pinehills’ closed network, the anonymous author said the board of selectmen had disdain and loathing for the village.

That went too far for selectmen chair Ken Tavares. He responded to the letter in Tuesday night’s selectmen’s meeting:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Tavares-5-24.mp3

Selectman Sheilagh Joyce, a resident of The Pinehills, joined her board-mates in welcoming back re-elected selectman John Mahoney and newly elected selectman Betty Cavacco.

