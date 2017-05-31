Plymouth: Selectmen Hear Proposals from Two New Medical Marijuana Facilities

Two new medical marijuana facilities may or may not come to Plymouth. Fresh Meadows Farms is proposing a grow facility and dispensary in Camelot Industrial Park. Nature’s Remedy is proposing a dispensary in the Plymouth Industrial Park. Both groups made detailed presentations to Plymouth Selectmen Tuesday night. Selectmen heard two comments from residents. Each said, spread these places out through town. None of the five selectmen made a motion to issue a letter of support or a letter of non-denial, their only two options. They’ve already approved two cannabis facilities in the industrial park and want to see how that goes before considering more.

Chairman of Plymouth Selectmen Ken Tavares:

“We have two facilities that are under construction now for growing marijuana and dispensing medical marijuana and we want to see how this goes before we invite others to come into the communities,” said Tavares.

Under the state’s sometimes confusing medical marijuana law, the applicants not getting a letter of non-opposition does not mean their proposals are for naught. The state’s department of health issues the licenses. A letter from selectmen only strengthens applications for licenses.

