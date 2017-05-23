Plympton: Silver Lake Watershed Commissioners Push for a Solution

The battle between the City of Brockton and the towns of the Silver Lake watershed could enter a new phase. Here are the entities. Brockton takes it public water supply from Silver Lake and nearby ponds. The Central Plymouth County Water District Commission has statutory authority to regulate that taking. The state’s Department of Environmental Protection, DEP, has authority over all the state’s fresh water supply. The commission has charged, for three years, Brockton’s taking of water has damaged the county’s water. Brockton has ignored the commission’s orders. The commission has appealed to DEP. In March, DEP issued an Administrative Consent Order, an ACO, regarding Brockton’s taking of Silver Lake watershed water. At its Monday night meeting, the commission called the order toothless. In April, commissioners complained about the lack of a public process in issuing the order. DEP replied saying, in part, “Please note that it is MassDEP’s position that the ACO in no way limits the commission’s authority to undertake any actions it is authorized to take.” The commission is considering the actions it choses to take. A representative of the commission will meet with staff of DEP Thursday. The meeting is closed to the public.

