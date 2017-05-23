Plympton: Write-In Candidate Wins Selectman Seat

It wasn’t your typical election this year in Plympton.

Saturday’s Election yielded a new member of the board of selectmen, Mark Russo.

Russo, a former board member, won as a write-in candidate with 203 votes.

There we no listed candidates for selectmen on the Plympton ballot this year.

Also, Kathryn Shepard was on the ballot, running for three positions: one for planning board and two separate terms on the finance committee.

Shepard did win a seat for a three-year term on the finance committee, but did not win a two-year seat on the finance committee.

She also won a planning board seat with three votes, but she did not accept the planning board seat.

The ballot question did win with 174 votes to 44 votes.

Plympton had a 12% turnout with 250 ballots cast.

