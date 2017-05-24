Quincy: Friendly’s Server Robbed at Knifepoint

Quincy Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a robbery.

Police say that on Sunday a woman entered the Friendly’s Restaurant and asked a server to lead her to the restroom since she was partially blind.

Once they reached the restroom the woman pulled out a knife and demanded the server’s money.

After giving the woman the money, the server walked to the front with the suspect following her.

The suspect then walked out the front door.

The suspect is described as a white female, with a medium build and dark hair.

At the time of the incident she was wearing black pants and a black jacket, with a pink t-shirt underneath.

Witnesses say she may have been under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Monteith at 617-745-5767 or email wmonteith@quincyma.gov.

Tips can also be submitted using the MyPD app.

