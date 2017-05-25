Quincy: Police Recover Stolen Big Papi Portrait

A Big Papi portrait has been recovered.

Quincy Police say the portrait, by local artist Edwina Caci, was stolen sometime around May 7 during an on-going art exhibit at the library.

A few weeks later a security officer told police that he found video of the suspect removing the painting and that the suspect may have just entered the library.

The suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Dana Bognar, was located by members of the department’s Anti-Crime Unit.

Bognar admitted to the theft, which he said occurred on May 16, saying that another man, identified as 48-year-old James Perkins, offered him $20 for stealing the painting.

Officers eventually tracked down the person in possession of the painting and it was recovered.

Police say they don’t believe that the person in possession of the painting was aware that it had been stolen.

Bognar was arrested and charged with larceny from a building and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Police say they are seeking a warrant for Perkins on charges of receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising