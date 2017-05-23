Sandwich: 2 Women Hit, Killed by Vehicle

Police in Massachusetts say two women who were hit by a minivan on Cape Cod have died.

Sandwich police Lt. Joshua Bound says officers responded to a report of two people hit in the street around 1:35 p.m. Monday.

State police said the two pedestrians had sustained injuries considered life-threatening.

Town police say the women, ages 88 and 70, have died.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising