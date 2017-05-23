Sandwich: 2 Women Hit, Killed by Vehicle

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on May 23, 2017Posted in: Local News

Police in Massachusetts say two women who were hit by a minivan on Cape Cod have died.

Sandwich police Lt. Joshua Bound says officers responded to a report of two people hit in the street around 1:35 p.m. Monday.

State police said the two pedestrians had sustained injuries considered life-threatening.

Town police say the women, ages 88 and 70, have died.

Police say the driver was taken to the hospital.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.