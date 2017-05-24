Scituate: Brown Water Alert Issued

5/24/17 at 1:30 PM:

The Town of Scituate has issued a Brown Water Alert.

Town officials say that the bypass water main on Kenneth Rd. was damaged by a truck on Tuesday night.

While repairs have been made officials say there may be some discoloration in the water.

Residents are being urged to take precautions and check for any discoloration.

It is advised that residents allow the water to flush before using and check before doing laundry.

