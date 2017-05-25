South Shore: Memorial Day Observances Taking Place This Weekend

By
Dan McCready
Posted on May 25, 2017Posted in: Local News

Communities across the South Shore will be holding events this weekend in observance of Memorial Day. 

Cohasset will be hosting a veterans’ reception at 6 p.m. Friday  at the Historical Society Building on South Main St. There will then be a dedication and wreath placement at Field of Honor on Summer St. at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Field of Honor will be open from  9 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, June 3.

In Rockland the Veterans of Foreign War will be decorating graves at noon on Saturday with a parade that will kick off at 10 o’clock Monday morning.

Braintree will be holding an observance at the Garden of Honor, Blue Hills Cemetery with speakers Mayor Joseph Sullivan and USCG Air Station Cape Cod commanding officer Capt. Timothy A. Tobiasz.

The Randolph Veterans Council will be holding a Memorial Service at 10 a.m. Sunday at the First Congregational Church. There will then be a ceremony at Lindwood Memorial Park at 1 p.m.  The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday to Summit St. 

Many more communities will be holding parades and other observances on Monday.

