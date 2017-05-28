South Shore: Schedule Of Memorial Day Events

Here is a list of Memorial Day events that will be taking place in communities across the South Shore.

Abington will be holding a series of ceremonies the first taking place at Laidler Field at 7:30 a.m. There will also be a ceremony at West Abington Cemetery at 7:45 a.m. Then a ceremony will take place at 8:45 a.m. on the Island Grove Bridge (Soldiers and Sailors Civil War Memorial Arch). Following that a Memorial Day Parade will kick off at 10 a.m. at the Beaver Brook Elementary School parking lot, turn right onto Washington St., go north on Washington St. to Adams St., turn right onto Pearl St., then right into Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Everyone will then head to the Veterans’ Lot and GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) Mound (next to the Veterans’ Lot) inside Mt. Vernon Cemetery, where services will be held. There will be a ceremony at 11:30 a.m. to dedicate Sgt. Daniel Vasselian Square at the corner of North Ave. and Brighton St.

In Brockton, the City of Champion’s will host a parade that begins at 10 a.m. at the War Memorial Building on W. Elm St. There will also be a ceremony at City Hall.

In Carver the parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at the Sons of Veterans Hall. The route goes south on Main Street, then South Meadow Rd., the Crescent St. and back to Main St. When marchers reach Veteran’s Bridge, they will stop for a prayer and flowers will be dropped into the river. The parade will then proceed to the town hall gazebo for speeches from selectmen, commanders of veterans’ organizations and the Veterans’ agent. The parade will then head to the United Parish of Carver churchyard where veterans’ graves will be decorated and end back at the Sons of Veterans Hall. Following the parade a memorial service will take place at the North Carver Green to honor Nelson Garnett, a Carver resident and pilot who was killed in action in World War II.

Cohasset’s parade will include a breakfast for all marchers at the American Legion 7 a.m. Then there will before an assembly/Healing Field Prayer at 8:15 a.m. before the parade kicks off at Sohier St. at 11 a.m.

Duxbury will be holding a ceremony at 8 a.m. Monday at Ashdod Cemetery on Keene St. participants will then proceed to other cemeteries before ending at 9:45 a.m. at Myles Standish Cemetery on Chestnut St. Following that, a parade will begin at10 a.m. from the cemetery to the First Parish Church where a ceremony will be held at 11:15 a.m. Military services will then be held at the Veterans’ Memorial in Mayflower Cemetery followed by a reception at the American Legion post.

East Bridgewater will be holding the town’s 149th Memorial Day Commemoration at the Town Common at 10 a.m. There will then be a chicken barbeque at the Commercial Club at 12:30 p.m.

The Memorial Day Parade in Halifax starts off at 9:30 a.m. at the Halifax Country Club and heading to town hall, where ceremonies will be held, which will include a laying of wreaths at 10 a.m.

Hanover’s parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the Indian Head School and will head to town hall and the Fern Hill Cemetery. Following that there will be a reception at the American Legion post.

In Hanson a parade will start at 10 a.m. at the Indian Head School and heading to town hall and the Fern Hill Cemetery. There will then be a reception at the American Legion post.

A ceremony will be held at Hingham’s town common at 11 a.m. The principal speaker will be Hingham native and Marine Corps Col. Richard Harries. Veterans and their families are then invited to lunch being served by Old Harbor Catering at the GAR Hall. Nona’s of Hingham Square will be treating all student participants to ice cream. Should there be rain, the ceremony will be held in town hall’s Sanborn Auditorium.

Kingston’s Memorial Day Parade will start at 10 a.m. at Kingston Elementary School, going through the town center and ending at the Town House where ceremonies will be held. All veterans are being invited to march in the parade or ride on the veteran’s trolley.

The Marshfield Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at the Ventress Library parking lot turning left onto Ocean St. before heading down 139 to Veterans Memorial Park for Veterans Day Ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m.

Norwell’s Memorial Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. at the corner of Main St. (Rt.123) and Lincoln St. heading down to the Norwell Veterans Memorial Town Common. Following the parade participants will regroup on the common for a ceremony that will feature retired Navy Captain Paul Haley as the guest speaker. In the event of rain the parade will be cancelled and the ceremony will be held at the Cushing Center.

Pembroke will have a parade that starts at 10 a.m. at 300 Center St. The parade will head to the First Church for a ceremony and dedication of a new War on Terror monument.

In Plymouth the Parade kicks off at Memorial Dr. at 9:30 a.m. and will head down to Water, South Park and Court streets. There will be opening remarks in front of Memorial Hall and a wreath laying ceremony at the World War II Memorial. The parade will go along Route 3A South, making stops at the Korean and Vietnam Memorials, Town Brook Bridge, the World War II Memorial and then the Training Green for a final wreath ceremony. Veterans’ organizations members and the Bud Band will then go to the State Pier for a dedication ceremony where the Royal Canadian Legionnaires of Georgetown from Ontario will be guests.

Quincy will begin their Memorial Day Parade at 10: 30 a.m. at the Quincy Credit Union on Quincy Ave. The parade will then head down Hancock Street, then Coddington St. and to the World War II Podium in Mount Wollaston Cemetery. There will be remarks from Attorney Tom Kiley who is the guest speaker.

Rockland’s Memorial Day Parade kicks off at Summit St. heading down to the library for a ceremony. Then the parade will head down Union St. before turning onto Taunton Ave. for a closing ceremony at the new veterans memorial.

A group will depart from the Scituate Harbormaster’s office at 8 a.m. for the throwing of a wreath to honor those lost at sea. There will then be an Honor Guard Ceremony at the VFW Post at 9:45 a.m. The parade will kick off at 10:30 a.m. at Town Hall heading down First Parish Rd. to Lawson Park for a program that will start at 11:15 a.m. Should there be inclement weather, the event will be held at 11 a.m. at the G.A.R. Hall.

Weymouth will be holding a wreath ceremony at Columbian Square at 8:30 a.m. There will then be a Korean War Memorial Ceremony at Jackson Square at 9:15 a.m. Then at 10 a.m. the parade will start at Jackson Square and head down Broad St. and Middle St. to Town Hall for they Weymouth Memorial Day Program which will start at 11 a.m.

In Whitman the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the corner of Court St. and South Ave. and proceed through the center of town to Whitman Town Park. There will then be ceremonies at the VFW Post at Essex St.

