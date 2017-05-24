VT: Governor Vetoes Marijuana Bill

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is vetoing a bill that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state and is sending it back to the legislature with suggestions for changes.

The Republican governor said Wednesday he has concerns about public safety, children’s health and how to measure impaired drivers. Scott suggested legislators could make changes to address those concerns in a veto session in June.

Scott is calling for more aggressive penalties for smoking pot while driving or using it in the presence of children.

Under the legislation, small amounts of marijuana would have been legal to possess and grow for anyone over age 21.

Had Scott signed the bill, Vermont would have become the ninth state to legalize recreational marijuana. The District of Columbia has also legalized it.

- A.P. News

