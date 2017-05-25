Waltham: Win or Go Home; Boston Celtics Prepare For Must-Win Game 5 with Cleveland

It all comes down to this.

When the Boston Celtics take to the floor at TD Garden Thursday night, their season will be in the balance. Down 3-1 in their Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics are in do-or-die mode, needing a victory to extend their series.

Despite jumping out to a 16-point advantage, and even being the beneficiaries of a rare night in which Cavaliers star LeBron James got in early foul trouble, the Celtics could not take advantage. Kyrie Irving would go on to have a career playoff night with 42 points, with James adding 34 as Cleveland rallied back in the second half for a 112-99 victory Tuesday. Now, the Cavaliers can clinch their third straight trip to the NBA Finals Thursday night, where the Golden State Warriors await.

Although the Celtics will be playing in front of their home crowd, the situation is still less than ideal. One could certainly wonder how Boston even made it this far in a series in which they dropped Games 1 & 2 by a combined 59 points, especially after shutting down their top player in Isaiah Thomas for the balance of the postseason with a hip injury.

While the Celtics did shock the world Sunday with Avery Bradley winning Game 3 at the buzzer, it took nearly everything the team had. Marcus Smart went seven of ten from beyond the three-point arc, with Jonas Jerebko emerging from the clouds with key contributions down the stretch as Boston rallied from 21 down to win 111-108, a game in which they were 16.5 point underdogs. And it all came in a game that James dropped only 11 points.

Should Boston pull off the upset in Game 5, they will board a flight back to Cleveland, where they would play a Game 6 at Quicken Loans Arena. Should they falter, they will clean out their lockers.

In addition to Thomas, the Celtics could also be without Jaylen Brown. The rookie was last listed as questionable with a hip pointer. Jae Crowder and Amir Johnson were listed as probable for Game 6.

Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30 Thursday night.



