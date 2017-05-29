Wareham: Woman Hospitalized Following Three Vehicle Crash

A three vehicle crash in Wareham leaves an Onset women hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Paul Sullivan tells WATD News the crash took place near exit 21 on I-195 W around 11:20 a.m.

The victim, identified as a 77-year-old woman who was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue, was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.

Sullivan says the other vehicles involved were a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a male from San Francisco, and a 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by a 34-year-old man.

No injuries were reported for the other two drivers, says Sullivan.

The incident is under investigation.

