Wareham: Woman Hospitalized Following Three Vehicle Crash

– Posted on May 29, 2017Posted in: Local News
A three vehicle crash in Wareham leaves an Onset women hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
Massachusetts State Police Trooper Paul Sullivan tells WATD News the crash took place near exit 21 on I-195 W around 11:20 a.m.
The victim, identified as a 77-year-old woman who was driving a 2013 Nissan Rogue, was taken to Tobey Hospital in Wareham.
Sullivan says the other vehicles involved were a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by a male from San Francisco, and a 2017 Dodge Journey, driven by a 34-year-old man.
No injuries were reported for the other two drivers, says Sullivan.
The incident is under investigation.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.