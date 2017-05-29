West Bridgewater: One Killed In Crash Involving Motorcycle

One person was killed following a motorcycle crash in West Bridgewater Sunday night.

Massachusetts State Police say the crash took place around 8:40 p.m. on Route 24 southbound, south of Exit 16.

A preliminary investigation determined that a 2005 Chrysler 300 was traveling on Route 24 south when it was struck by a 2016 Harley Davidson Road Glide.

The motorcycle operator, identified as a 46-year-old man from Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger on the motorcycle, identified as a 53-year-old-woman from Norton, was Medflighted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

The car’s driver was identified as a 62-year-old man from New Bedford.

State Police say that while the incident remains under investigation speed is believed to be a factor.

The investigation is being conducted with the assistance by the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

