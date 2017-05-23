Weymouth: High Speed Chase Ends in an Arrest

By
Dan McCready
Posted on May 23, 2017

A Boston man is facing charges after a high speed chase in Weymouth Monday night.

Weymouth Police say that at around 10 p.m. an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Main St. for a traffic violation.

The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed at one point turning off the vehicle’s lights and running a stop sign to get away from the officer.

The vehicle eventually struck a guard rail on Columbian St. and came to a stop on Tommy Marks Way.

The driver and lone occupant, identified as 23-year-old Michael Rudder, got out of the car and ran into the woods.

Rudder was seen exiting the woods near the VCA on Columbian St. and fled on foot once again through swamps and wetlands before he was taken into custody with the aid of a police K9.

During a search of Rudder and the vehicle officers found ammunition and Diazepam which is classified as a class C substance.

Rudder was arrested on charges including Reckless operation of a motor vehicle and Possession of a Class C Substance.

He is expected to be arraigned sometime today.

 

