Weymouth: Mayor Hedlund Discusses Key Community Projects

Weymouth’s Annual Town Meeting provides updates on key community projects and education initiatives within town.

Mayor Bob Hedlund gives the latest information on the town’s application for a construction grant for Tufts Library, which currently has shoddy HVAC units and an asbestos problem:

Mayor Hedlund says renovating Tufts Library has become an even more critical priority for next year.

Mayor Hedlund has expressed frustration with the state’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis. He shares some of the steps Weymouth is taking to spread awareness:

Another issue in Weymouth is the undecided future of the Chapman Middle School. There will be two public forums about this topic in the Chapman cafeteria, on Tuesday, June 6 at 9:30 am and again at 6:30 pm.

