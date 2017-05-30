Whitman: Route 18 Temporarily Shutdown After Bomb Threat Hoax

A bomb threat in Whitman caused a temporary shutdown of Route 18.

Deputy Police Chief Timothy Hanlon tells WATD News that at around 8:45 a.m. Conway Insurance on Bedford St. received the threatening letter on their fax machine.

The State Police Bomb Squad was called in and searched the surrounding area before determining the letter was a hoax.

Route 18 was shutdown for roughly an hour and a half before the scene was cleared around 10:20 a.m.

Hanlon says the letter is similar to one that was sent to a business in London, Kentucky and it’s believed the two incidents may be connected.

Click on link below to read story about bomb threat hoax in London, Kentucky:

http://www.unionrecorder.com/ news/state-police-investigate- bogus-bomb-threat-to- newspaper-printing-plant/ article_4c23c1da-448a-11e7- 8bf3-b741f02b106f.html

