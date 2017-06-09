Abington: Community Celebrates Flag and Founders’ Day with Family Festivities All Weekend

In Abington, a weekend full of festivities are set to start up in celebration of Flag and Founders’ Day.

It all starts Friday on Bedford Street with the second annual Kick Off Cookout, hosted by The United Church of Christ in Abington.

Michele Christian from ‘Abington Celebrates’ says there will be face-painting, music, and a bake sale with items from the community cook book.

Christian says she hopes they can bring back fireworks to Abington with sales from the cook-book, which can be pre-ordered today.

Saturday events include a free 5K Fun Run which starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Beaver Brook Elementary School. Followed by a Fishing Derby at 9 a.m. on Center Street by the Town Barn.

Among many other events, the lighting of the luminaria will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the Island Grove Memorial Bridge.

Events Sunday include a Pancake Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. and a Touch a Truck/Car from noon to 2 p.m. at the Police Station.

