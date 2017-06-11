Abington: Touch a Truck and Police Open House Today

The Abington Police Department will be holding an open house from noon to 2:00 p.m. today.

It’s part of the last day of events for Abington’s Flag Day/Founders day celebrations.

Also at the Central Street Station will be Touch a Truck and See a Car.

“We’re just trying to get some Abington residents that have nice classic, custom cars, and there are a lot,” said Chairman of the Selectmen, Ken Coyle.

“We call it ‘See a Car,’ because obviously if you have a nice classic car, you don’t want the kids or myself getting in it,” Coyle added with a laugh.

With the classic theme, Coyle said there will be hot dogs and the The Corvairs — a 50′s and 60′s band — will perform.

All of the events will be at the Police Station and Town Barn on 215 Central Street.

