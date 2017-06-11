Abington: Touch a Truck and Police Open House Today

By
Lenny Rowe
Posted on June 11, 2017Posted in: Local News

The Abington Police Department will be holding an open house from noon to 2:00 p.m. today.

It’s part of the last day of events for Abington’s Flag Day/Founders day celebrations.

Also at the Central Street Station will be Touch a Truck and See a Car.

“We’re just trying to get some Abington residents that have nice classic, custom cars, and there are a lot,” said Chairman of the Selectmen, Ken Coyle.

“We call it ‘See a Car,’ because obviously if you have a nice classic car, you don’t want the kids or myself getting in it,” Coyle added with a laugh.

With the classic theme, Coyle said there will be hot dogs and the The Corvairs — a 50′s and 60′s band — will perform.

All of the events will be at the Police Station and Town Barn on 215 Central Street.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About Lenny Rowe

Lenny Rowe is one of the newest addition to the WATD News team. He grew up in Pembroke and was an intern at WATD in 2012 -- his senior year at Pembroke High School. A 2016 graduate from Suffolk University, Lenny left the City of Boston and now lives in Rockland. Lenny has covered extensive events in news and sports, from the trials of James "Whitey" Bulger and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Outside of WATD, Lenny covers high school sports for The Boston Globe. Lenny can be reached at Lenny.Rowe30@Gmail.com