Boston: Bill Would Ban Native American School Mascots

A bill that would ban the use of Native American mascots in Massachusetts public schools is generating strong opinions on both sides.

The push comes after the town of Tewksbury rebuffed efforts to change the name of its high school mascot, the Redmen. Residents including Linda Thomas appealed to state lawmakers, arguing the mascots perpetuate stereotypes and harm Native Americans.

A legislative committee heard testimony on the bill Tuesday.

Democratic state Rep. James Miceli, who represents Tewksbury, says the town overwhelmingly supports keeping the name and urged the panel to reject the bill.

In Wisconsin, opponents of Native American mascots can file a complaint. In Oregon, school districts must do away with tribal mascots by July 1, though exceptions can be made when schools get the approval of a tribe.

- A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising