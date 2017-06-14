Boston: Bill Would Give Judges More Power to Hold DUI Suspects

Gov. Charlie Baker is asking lawmakers to allow judges to hold without bail people who have twice been convicted of drunken driving and are facing a third charge.
Administration officials say the bill filed Wednesday would clarify a legal loophole that was exposed in a recent ruling by the state’s highest court.
The legislation would give judges explicit authority to keep in custody, pending a dangerousness hearing, suspects facing a third driving under the influence charge. That option could be exercised if a judge determines the suspect poses a risk to the public.
The Supreme Judicial Court said current law was ambiguous as to whether that option existed after a third or fourth charge.
The Republican governor said the bill would “allow judges to keep dangerous drivers off the road.”
- A.P. News
Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166
Advertising