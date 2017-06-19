Boston: Celtics Officially Deal Number One Overall Draft Pick

The 2017 NBA Draft may not be taking place until Thursday night, but it appears the fireworks have already started on Causeway Street.

After news first broke late Saturday evening that the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia ’76ers had come to an agreement on a deal, the two franchises made it official Monday afternoon shortly after one o’clock.

In exchange for Celtics’ No. 1 overall pick, they receive the ’76ers’ No. 3 pick in this week’s upcoming draft, as well as the Los Angles Lakers 2018 first round pick, should it land between the second and fifth slots. If the Lakers were to end up with either the top pick or fall outside the top-five spots in the 2018 Draft, the Celtics receive the better of Sacramento or Philadelphia’s picks in 2019 (unless it ends up No. 1, which is protected).

While a Celtics draft trade wasn’t necessarily unexpected, the move itself still has many fans scratching their collective heads. Had the Celtics held firm and kept the pick, it would have been the first time in franchise history that the team drafted at the top spot, which historically (and understandably) also has the highest odds of netting a perennial NBA All-Star.

Now with the top pick in their possession, most expect the ’76ers to draft Markelle Fultz, a highly coveted guard from the University of Washington.

The Celtics meanwhile? As of now it is hard to pinpoint what their plan of action is. While some believe they simply moved down in the draft to take a player they were impressed with while accumulating even more assets in the process, others believe the blockbuster trade was just the first domino to fall in the set of more to come as the week progresses.

Are the Celtics and general manager Danny Ainge hoping to reincarnate the 2007 off-season, in which they somehow spun a series of deals that landed them both Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett? Maybe they are simply building for the future, taking a top-three pick this year such as Josh Jackson, Jayson Tatum or Lonzo Ball, while also loading up for next year’s draft, which is supposedly filled with talented forwards, a position the Celtics have been trying add at for the past few seasons.

Is the move risky? Definitely. Could it pay off? Also very possible.

The NBA Draft will take place Thursday night at 7 p.m. in New York City.

