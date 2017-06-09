Boston: Closing Statements Expected Today in Quincy PD Lieutenant Trial

Closing statements are expected today in the federal trial for a Quincy Police officer accused of fraud.

Lieutenant Thomas Corliss is on trial at U.S. District Court in Boston on 13 charges relating to an alleged “double dipping” scheme.

He has entered a “not guilty” plea to all charges.

The trial started last Wednesday, and has included testimony from members of the department, including Chief Paul Keenan.

Defense attorney Robert Sheketoff has said politics played into the investigation of his client.

Often the term “one bad apple” was used to describe how his client was portrayed, Corliss taking the fall rather than the department.

Sergeant Mark Kennedy and summary witnesses are expected to testify today before closing statements take place.

Those that have testified have denied the claim.

The prosecution has painted a picture where Corliss, a 20-year member of the force, regularly overlapped assignments.

Assistant US Attorney Ryan DiSantis said in opening, the case is about “greed and entitlement.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising