Boston: Closing Statements in Trial for Quincy PD Lieutenant

The attorney for a Quincy Police Lieutenant accused of fraud slammed the Quincy Police Department in closing statements at U.S. District Court.

Lieutenant Thomas Corliss is facing 13 federal charges in Boston relating to an alleged “double dipping” scheme, where prosecutors say he was getting paid for jobs he was not actually at.

Defense attorney Robert Sheketoff told the jury, Chief of Police Paul Keenan was a “political hack,” who “changed nothing,” when he was hired.

He explained his client was “one sacrificial lamb” amidst a department of systemic failure.

On rebuttal, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan DiSantis said the claim was “nothing but a hollow excuse,” and “not the evidence” the jury heard during trial.

For the prosecution, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dustin Chao portrayed Corliss as a man who used his position to deceive his own.

He said despite being the highest-paid member of the department, Corliss wanted more.

“A badge is not a license to cheat, a badge is not a license to steal,” said Chao.

He told the jury, “Your verdict will hold Corliss accountable for his crimes.”

Jury deliberations will continue Monday at 8:30 a.m.

