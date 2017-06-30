Boston: ‘Emily’s Edgers’ Repell Twenty Stories from a Hotel, All for a Good Cause

Going ‘Over the Edge,’ literally, over twenty stories high from the roof of a Boston hotel down to the ground, all to benefit Special Olympics.

Lenny Coppenrath’s ‘Over the Edge’ team is called ‘Emily’s Edgers,’ Christine James has details:

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising