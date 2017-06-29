Boston: Fire Destroys Nearly Complete $45 Million Apartment Building

A multi-alarm fire has destroyed a $45 million apartment building in Boston that was in its final stages of construction.

Boston Fire Commissioner Joseph Finn says the blaze at the six-story, wood-framed Treadmark building started around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Finn says the fire appears to have started on the top floor, moving quickly downward. Finn says the building became unstable after air conditioning units on top buckled and collapsed.

The fire department says it was forced to fight the fire from the exterior of the building due to safety reasons.

Speaking with reporters earlier today Mayor Marty Walsh says that he doesn’t want to make comments about the fire until an investigation, but says there will be a review.

Officials say one construction worker was hospitalized for chest pains, and several firefighters were hospitalized with exhaustion.

Officials say the building was constructed all within code, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising