Boston: Gov. Baker Says Trump Climate Action Disappointing

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is calling President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal disappointing, but said the state will work with partners around the globe to reduce carbon emissions.

Baker said Thursday “Massachusetts is aggressively working to exceed the goals of the Paris Agreement on the state level, while growing our economy through clean energy innovation.”

He said “climate change is a shared reality and our ability to rise and respond to this challenge will shape future generations.”

Democratic Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he’ll work with cities around the world to uphold the climate agreement and accelerate Boston’s efforts to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a proposed resolution calling on American states to honor U.S. commitments under the Paris compact.

