Boston: Gov. Baker Sees Silver Lining in Ruling on Trump Travel Ban

Gov. Charlie Baker says there’s a silver lining in a Supreme Court decision allowing President Donald Trump to push ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries to the U.S.

The Republican governor opposed the original ban and says he still is concerned about the effect of the limited version on refugee populations and others seeking asylum.

But Baker said Monday that the good news is that many people who come to the U.S. and Massachusetts to work, study, seek health care or to take academic positions in local universities won’t be blocked.

Baker said he hopes the Trump administration moves quickly to come up with a new vetting program for immigrants.

The justices will hear full arguments in October in the case.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising