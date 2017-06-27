Boston: Gov. Baker Sees Silver Lining in Ruling on Trump Travel Ban

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 27, 2017Posted in: Local News

Gov. Charlie Baker says there’s a silver lining in a Supreme Court decision allowing President Donald Trump to push ahead with a limited version of his ban on travel from six mostly Muslim countries to the U.S.

The Republican governor opposed the original ban and says he still is concerned about the effect of the limited version on refugee populations and others seeking asylum.

But Baker said Monday that the good news is that many people who come to the U.S. and Massachusetts to work, study, seek health care or to take academic positions in local universities won’t be blocked.

Baker said he hopes the Trump administration moves quickly to come up with a new vetting program for immigrants.

The justices will hear full arguments in October in the case.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.