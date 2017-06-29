Boston: Hurling Set to Return to Fenway Park

With the international sport of Hurling set to make a return to Fenway Park, multiple noteworthy players were in Boston Tuesday to meet with media. WATD’s own Brendan Connelly spoke with Dublin’s Gary Maguire and Tipperary’s Daire Quinn, and files this audio report:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/AIG-Fenway-Hurling-Classic-Feature.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising