Boston: Jury Finds Quincy Police Lieutenant Guilty on Fraud Charges

On the second day of deliberations, a jury in Boston reached a verdict in the federal trial for a Quincy Police Lieutenant accused of fraud.

At U.S. District Court, the jury found Lieutenant Thomas Corliss guilty on 10 counts of mail fraud, and on one count of embezzling from an organization that receives federal funds.

Corliss was found not guilty on two counts of mail fraud.

Prosecutors say Corliss filled out false detail assignment slips to get paid for overlapping details — where he would not be at one location and would still get paid.

They say he improperly received $11,000 over a one-year period from March to September in 2015.

Jurors heard from members of the department, including Chief Paul Keenan in the trial that lasted just over a week.

Keenan said that without conducting a forensics search into the department, Corliss was the only instance he found of overlapping pay.

Defense attorneys said at trial politics played into Corliss being charged, that there were other instances of rule-breaking at the department.

Corliss deferred comment to his attorneys outside the courtroom.

Defense attorney Steven Boozang said he and attorney Robert Sheketoff were disappointed by the verdict.

Boozang said Corliss was an easy scapegoat for blame because he wasn’t “a go-along type of guy.”

“We stand by what we said. He’s the hardest-working and honest… Everyone I spoke to that knew him said he was a cop’s cop,” said Boozang.

When asked if they would appeal, Boozang said they’d look at all possible issues.

Sentencing was scheduled for September 7 at 4 p.m.

