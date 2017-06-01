Boston: Massachusetts Officials Urge Trump to Stay in Climate Deal

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 1, 2017

Massachusetts officials are urging President Donald Trump not to withdraw the United States from a global climate agreement.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey said Wednesday it’s “downright un-American for a president to abdicate American leadership to the great challenges facing our planet.”

Markey said pulling out of the Paris agreement will turn the Unites States “from a climate leader into a climate laggard.”

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, also a Democrat, called global warming the moral issue of the times and said she hopes Trump will “set aside pride and vanity and think of his obligation and responsibility.”

Democratic U.S. Reps. Joe Kennedy and Niki Tsongas said pulling out of the compact will harm the environment, public health, businesses and local communities.

Trump said he’ll announce a final decision soon.

-A.P. News

