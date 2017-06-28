Boston: Mom’s Boyfriend Sentenced to Life in Prison in Killing of Girl Dubbed Baby Doe

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 28, 2017Posted in: Local News

A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island. 

Michael McCarthy will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years under the sentence imposed Wednesday.

McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, his girlfriend’s daughter. A computer-generated image of Bella was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.

A prosecutor asked the judge to set McCarthy’s parole eligibility at 25 years – 10 years more than the minimum. McCarthy’s lawyer called that recommendation “vindictive.”

The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, told the jury at McCarthy’s trial that she saw him kill her daughter.

-A.P. News

