Boston: Nuclear Activists Present Referendum Results to Governor

Today, nuclear activists, The Cape Downwinders will be submitting to Governor Baker referendum results from several town ballots that implore the governor to consider public safety in the movement of spent fuel rods from Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

The non-binding, public opinion ballot question created by the activists passed in all of the 14 towns that voted this year.

John Gauley of Hingham wants the Governor to follow the example of an American president when dealing with issues at Pilgrim and public safety:

Elaine Dickinson hopes that the governor hears the voices of the people:

The Cape Downwinders submitted similar campaign results to the Governor back in 2013, a ballot question asking for the closure of Pilgrim that passed in 20 towns.

