Boston: Pharmacist Sentenced to Prison for Deadly Meningitis Outbreak

A co-founder of a pharmaceutical company has been sentenced to prison for his role in a fungal meningitis outbreak.

Barry Cadden – the co-founder of New England Compounding Center – was sentenced to nine years in prison at U.S. District Court in Boston.

Cadden was at the helm of Framingham-based NECC during the outbreak in 2012. Contaminated drugs linked to NECC resulted in the deaths of over 60 people and sickened 700.

Through a breaking voice, Cadden apologized to the victims.

“I care deeply about the hundreds of tragedies my company’s drugs are responsible for,” he said.

His statements came after 20 family members and victims gave impact statements in court. Roughly 600 pages of statements were also submitted.

Many said their lives were shattered as a result of the outbreak.

While recovering from a car accident in 2012, Rachelle Shuff of Indiana unknowingly received a contaminated injection.

The infection initially got to the point where she was given her last rites while at the hospital.

Nearly five years later, she says he days are still filled with pain, she can’t shop, or go to church.

She said it will only get worse.

“I will die from this,” said Shuff. “All the money in the world can’t save my life.”

Douglas Wingate, a Virginia resident, received an injection for back pain and died shortly after.

“Nine years is absolutely nothing compared to what me and my children will endure for the rest of our lives,” said his wife, Sharon Wingate. “My daughter will never have her father walk her down her aisle. My son will never see his father. His father won’t see him accomplish anything in life. It’s awful.”

Outside of court, Michigan native Gene Keyes told WATD he was there to speak for his sisters and his mother, Sally Roe.

Roe had a steroid shot for back pain, but died 30 days later from infection.

“It was very short, very painful,” he said. “But the pain and the suffering still goes on.”

Darrell Nealon held a photo of his parents outside of court. His father died after an injection. He said his mother died of a broken heart shortly after.

“He was my superman,” said Nealon. “Unfortunately they had the kryptonite.”

When asked about Cadden’s sentence, Nealon felt it was too lenient.

“His wife and kids can still see him every day,” he told WATD. “I can’t see my dad, since he’s in the grave.”

Prosecutors in the case wanted a sentence of no lesser than 35 years for Cadden. The defense wanted three years at the hearing.

In sentencing, Judge Richard Stearns said he worked through sentencing guidelines from both sides, and came up with a range of 7-9 years. He also ordered full restitution.

The prosecution wanted Cadden to be immediately remanded into federal custody, but Stearns said Cadden would have to surrender at a prison on August 7. The prison and hearing for forfeiture will be set at a later date.

At a press conference two floors up, Acting US Attorney William Weinreb said it’s just the opening chapter for NECC.

“While today closes one chapter in this case, there’s a lot of work ahead,” said Weinreb. “Fourteen other individuals have been charged, and will have their day in court.”

