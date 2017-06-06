Boston: Quincy PD Officers Testify in Lieutenant’s Federal Fraud Trial

Quincy Police Officers are testifying in a federal trial for a PD Lieutenant accused of defrauding the city of $11,000.

Thomas Corliss is facing 13 charges in connection to allegations that he improperly filled out detail slips to be paid for work he was not actually at. The process is called “double-dipping.”

Captain John Dougan, a 12-year captain and the executive officer of the force, finished his testimony yesterday in Boston after three days on the stand.

Dougan said the 6-week investigation into Corliss was not politically-motivated when questioned numerous times by defense attorney, Robert Sheketoff.

Sheketoff asked if there was discussion to blame “one bad apple,” rather than the entire department.

During an election season, he asked if it would look better for Mayor Thomas Koch.

Dougan simply said “No, sir.”

Dougan also responded “No, sir” when asked if the department had never done an audit prior, if they conducted an investigation to get ahead of allegations, and if “double-dipping” was widespread in the department.

Two members of the Special Operations unit also testified that “double-dipping” was not common practice in the department.

Chief of Police Paul Keenan is expected to testify later this week.

