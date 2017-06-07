Boston: Quincy Police Chief Testifies in Federal Trial for PD Lieutenant

Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan testified in the federal trial today for a police Lieutenant accused of fraud.

Quincy Police Lieutenant Thomas Corliss is facing 13 charges in federal court in Boston in connection to an alleged “double dipping” scheme. He’s charged with stealing $11,000 from the city over a one-year period.

Keenan said he was friendly with Corliss, attending cookouts, fantasy drafts, and golfing with the 20-year Lieutenant.

When allegations were brought up that Corliss “double-dipped,” Keenan told prosecutor Dustin Chao that he asked Patrolman Mark Folan if other members of the department were involved.

“I wanted to determine if it was one Lieutenant or widespread,” said Keenan.

He said he never regularly checked for instances in “double-dipping” when asked by Chao.

“I place my trust in those officers to put their accurate times in the rosters,” said Keenan.

The Chief’s testimony will continue tomorrow morning.

Folan’s testimony wrapped up earlier in the day. In charge of keeping track of detail assignments, Folan said that detail assignment slips were recorded on paper and in a book.

When defense attorney Robert Sheketoff asked if it was a constant problem that those slips were not filled out completely by officers, Folan responded “Yes sir.”

After redirect by the prosecution, Sheketoff said an overlap for Lt. Corliss in one instance was “created by [Foley’s] record-keeping.”

“I made a mistake with the pay,” Folan said a couple of questions later.

Corliss approached two reporters during the morning break and told them to “pay attention to overlapping in the next three or four officers.”

When asked what he meant outside of court, Corliss said “I can’t talk today, maybe tomorrow.”

Only one member of the Special Operations unit took the stand after break, saying that he did not follow at least one department policy.

The policy in question is a 16-hour rule, where an officer cannot work more than 16 hours in a 24-hour period.

The indictment for Corliss includes instances that say he allegedly violated that rule.

Chief of Police, Paul Keenan, said it was for safety reasons that officers cannot work more than 16 hours.

When questioned by defense attorney Steven Boozang, the officer said “I can’t speak about it,” if the rule often gets violated in the department.

But when asked if he did it, the officer said, “I have gone over, yes,” but said he was not punished or reprimanded.

Judge Leo Sorokin told the jury closing statements would take place Friday and that deliberation would begin shortly after.

