Boston: Security Added at State Capitol, No Known Threats

Massachusetts State Police say they have increased patrols around the Statehouse as a “general precaution” after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

State police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement Wednesday that there is no known threat to Massachusetts.

Procopio said the Commonwealth Fusion Center, a partnership of law enforcement agencies, was monitoring the developments in Virginia and would share any relevant information as appropriate.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded and police said four other people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during the baseball practice.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising