Boston: Security Added at State Capitol, No Known Threats

By
WATD Web Editor
Posted on June 14, 2017Posted in: Local News

Massachusetts State Police say they have increased patrols around the Statehouse as a “general precaution” after a shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

State police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement Wednesday that there is no known threat to Massachusetts.

Procopio said the Commonwealth Fusion Center, a partnership of law enforcement agencies, was monitoring the developments in Virginia and would share any relevant information as appropriate.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, was wounded and police said four other people were taken to hospitals after a gunman opened fire during the baseball practice.

-A.P. News

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

watd signal 2017 small

Advertising

About WATD Web Editor

WATD online and on air contributors include, but are not limited to: The Associated Press, Precision Weather Forecasting, local news stringers and reporters, in-house news and internet media staff, State House and town hall reporters, freelance reporters, special feature reporters and producers, and on air radio hosts and personnel.