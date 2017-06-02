Boston: Trial Starts for Quincy Police Lieutenant in Fraud Case

The trial for a veteran member of Quincy Police Department accused of defrauding the City of Quincy started Thursday at U.S. District Court in Boston.

Prosecutors say Lieutenant Thomas Corliss, a Hanover resident with over 20 years on the force, submitted false slips while working two overlapping details at the same time. It’s a process called “double-dipping.”

In addition, prosecutors say he was working regular shifts while on vacation days in two separate instances.

Over period from 2014 to 2015, he’s charged with stealing approximately $11,000. From a base salary of $83,383, the indictment says Corliss made an additional $104,498 in overtime and detail pay.

“It’s wrong to get paid for two jobs in two places at the same time,” said Assistant US Attorney, Ryan DiSantis in opening.

In addition to false documents, DiSantis said the case is about “greed and entitlement.”

Defense attorney Robert Sheketoff said politics during an election season played into the situation, his client was “targeted,” and said it was up to the jury to decide if Corliss schemed to defraud the city.

Corliss faces 12 charges of mail fraud, and one count of embezzling funds from an organization that receives federal funds.

Outside the courtroom, Corliss said he could not comment.

Testimony continues Friday at 9 a.m.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising